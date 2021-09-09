X22 REPORT: We Caught Them All, I Don’t Think They Will Get Away With It, Think Military

X22 REPORT Ep. 2572b - We Caught Them All, I Don’t Think They Will Get Away With It, Think Military



The country is waking up, they realize [JB] was installed, he lies and he is a puppet of the [DS]. Everything he touches the opposite happens, it's like he was setup to fail. The AZ forensic audit is about to be produced and Liz Harris revealed the canvassing numbers in AZ. The [DS] is now panicking. The [DS] was taken by surprise in 2016 and in 2020 the patriots not only surprised them but they caught it all. It is the largest sting operation the country has ever seen.



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