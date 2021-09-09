X22 REPORT: We Caught Them All, I Don’t Think They Will Get Away With It, Think Military

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The country is waking up, they realize [JB] was installed, he lies and he is a puppet of the [DS]. Everything he touches the opposite happens, it's like he was setup to fail. The AZ forensic audit is about to be produced and Liz Harris revealed the canvassing numbers in AZ. The [DS] is now panicking. The [DS] was taken by surprise in 2016 and in 2020 the patriots not only surprised them but they caught it all. It is the largest sting operation the country has ever seen.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.