Machine Intelligence Tests Are Flawed Measures

Acing a bar exam doesn't make a machine intelligent. Our standardized tests measure pattern recognition and data recall, not true wisdom, creativity, or soul. By using these flawed metrics, we dangerously anthropomorphize machines, blind to what truly makes us human.
