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KT McFarland: FBI 'caught red-handed' covertly spying on Trump, Flynn
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53 views • July 25, 2020
Former Trump Deputy National Security Adviser KT McFarland says not only was the FBI spying on President Trump, but they also took notes of the spying efforts.
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