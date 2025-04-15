© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
India unleashes ‘Star Wars’-style laser system: The future of warfare?
The weapon, dubbed Sahastra Shakti, has been hailed a success & is capable of destroying drones from kilometers away, according to Indian officials.
India has successfully developed a high-powered laser-weapon system using indigenous technology. The system is designed to target drones, missiles, and other aerial threats with precision. This marks a major leap in India’s defense capabilities and self-reliance in advanced weaponry.
Here's an article:
https://thedefensepost.com/2025/04/14/india-30kw-laser-weapon-drone/
Only the US, Russia, & China has similar to this, and Israel is working on this, was said in this video link below:
Here's another better, little longer, more descriptive video, from WION