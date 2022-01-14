Amelia Earhart Abandoned by Roosevelt. Executed.

Amelia Earhart was forced by two Nakajima fighters to land on a short airfield at Mili Atoll, which was still under construction. Hard landing injured Fred Noonan's head and leg. From Mili Atoll, the two captives were sent to the more populous Jaluit Atoll by boat where the dockside photo was taken in 1937 and not 1935. From Mili, they were flown by seaplane to to Kwajalein. Lastly, from Kwajalein, flown to Saipan where Earhart was shot and Fred was beheaded and kicked into a grave. All of the eyewitnesses in these clips confirm Amelia Earhart and Fred Noonan were alive in the Marshall Islands and Saipan before their executions.



Jeff & Dick Allgire, Yoichi Shimatsu - What Really Happened To Amelia Earhart!

youtube.com/watch?v=ho1dSfia-b4



Thumbnail: Anyone familiar with the Earhart saga knows that in 1987 the Republic of the Marshall Islands issued a set of four commemorative stamps and envelope covers in honor of the 50th anniversary of Amelia Earhart’s crash-landing off Barre Island, in the northwest section of Mili Atoll, on July 2, 1937.

earharttruth.wordpress.com/2015/11/09/marshalls-stamps-reflect-fact-of-amelia-earharts-mili-atoll-landing/