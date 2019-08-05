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Operation Northwoods 2: Leftists Foment Civil War Upon The American People
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486 views • August 05, 2019
El Paso shooter Patrick Crusius within 20 min of screen shot saved his MyLife page changed from democrat to republican..first reports from witnesses said multiple shooters but before end of day with no investigation Crusius was named lone shooter white nationalist ,,Alex Jones predicted something would happen in el paso when antifa said they were coming to el paso to attack a ice building
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