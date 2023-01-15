[Feb 26, 2015] TFR-04 Josh Peck (Part 1) on The Revolutionary Radio Project (719 views on YouTube) [cptmang]

In this episode, I interviewed Josh Peck about his book, Quantum Creation: Does the Supernatural Lurk in the Fourth Dimension. As part of that, we talked about the Nephilim, Shadow People, paranormal experiences, astral projection, quantum physics, fear, faith, string theory, the fourth dimension and more.





website: www.ministudyministry.com/





https://www.virtualhousechurch.com

https://ephraimawakening.com

https://testingtheglobe.com





If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.

Support donations can be made here:

https://robschannel.com/support

https://babylonrisingbooks.com

https://seedtheseries.com





geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science

bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology

bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy