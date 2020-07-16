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Facebook Hires Corrupt Prosecutor From Roger Stone Trial
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13 views • July 16, 2020
Jacob Engels visits The War Room with Owen to talk about the recent Facebook hiring of a corrupt prosecutor from the Roger Stone trial, and internet censorship. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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