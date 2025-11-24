BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Understanding the Whole Armor of God (Between The Lines)
Toward The Mark
Toward The Mark
21 views • 2 days ago

From Toward The Mark podcast "I Don’t Have a Beef with You – It’s those Wicked Spirits" aiming us toward liberty and victory for ALL of God’s people... "If satan can turn us against one another, then we lose!"

LISTEN IN to "I Don’t Have a Beef with You – It’s those Wicked Spirits" full podcast at https://directory.libsyn.com/episode/index/id/3507801 Victory requires us to work together i-n The Living God of the universe through our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ by the lead of The Holy Spirit.


4 min., 57 sec.


THE BIBLE passages for studying and sharing (in order of mention in this video):

Ephesians 6:11-20

John 14:15-26

Matthew 6:33

1 Thessalonians 5:17-18

2 Corinthians 10:3-6

John 10:10-29

1 Peter 5:6-11

You are welcome in this space where a small ministry family expresses big passion for, and joy in, Christ Jesus. We are living a wonder-filled, adventurous journey of a lifetime, friend, and we are really glad you’re here!

There was a time that all Keith wanted in the world was to lay down roots in a home church where he could bring friends in to become family in The Gospel of Jesus Christ by The Gospel that Jesus Christ preached. Now, that is exactly what exists. In watching this dream of Family unfold, another, even more ambitious, dream was formed in Keith's (now Keith & Brenda’s) full TTM Family’s heart – to share with others this Life journey, being sold out to Jesus Christ, telling our testimonies with the lessons we've learned along the way.

Pull up a seat, grab a coffee or cocoa, and enjoy some time with us. We hope you join us in building the Family of God in Christ Jesus, and together we will reach more souls and fan the flame in more Hearts and Lives as we "press Toward The Mark for the Prize of the High Calling of God in Christ Jesus (Philippians 3:13-14)"!

WHERE TO FIND US (Be sure to check for any TTM resource specials mentioned in posted notes.)

Our Website: https://towardthemark.com

Read this Pressin'IN Blog: https://pressingintowardthemark.blogspot.com/2025/11/victory-that-comes-to-us-by-the-whole-armor-of-god.html

Order Keith's first audio book, "Letters From The Front": [email protected]/lftfbook

Order Keith's second book, "Overcoming Intimidation": [email protected]/overcome…

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/KeithAndBrenda

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/keithandbrendalee

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@TOWARDTHEMARKINC.-ji5qh/playlists

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KeithShealysTowardTheMark/

Email Us: [email protected]

To drop us a line: Toward The Mark, PO Box 1152, Yorktown, VA 23692-1152

To support us through PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=Z8REL84ZKMT8Y

The music in this video may be part of Toward The Mark’s inventory of resources that are available by request for a financial gift amount of your choice… CD compilation of music projects 🎶 “Between The Lines” and “Toward The Mark” CD projects are now in stock.

#KeithShealysTowardTheMark #ForThePrize


For fun and reference, our 1st-ever TTM video channel on Youtube is at: https://www.youtube.com/@towardthemarkinc.7530

