FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: PSALM 134:1-3, Holy Sabbath Prayer, 20241130

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

Oh, my Almighty Heavenly Father, YAHWEH, and EL-ELYON, the MOST HIGH GOD! I am bound to give thanks to You, ELOHIM always for my brethren beloved by my LORD Jesus Christ, because You, The Creator from the beginning, chose me for Salvation through Sanctification by the Spirit and belief in the Truth in 2 Thessalonians 2:13!Hallowed be Your Blessed Name. Thank You for granting me the Justification by Faith and Union with Your Begotten SON, my LORD, and Savior Jesus Christ.Also, thank You for my LORD’s Substitutionary and Sacrificial Atonement Death on Calvary’s Cross, and His Resurrection for all saints.A Song of Ascents. Behold, I bless You, my YAHWEH and EL-ELYON, the MOST HIGH GOD with all Your servants, who by night and day stand in Your House, the Church of our LORD and Savior Jesus Christ!2 I lift up my hands in Your Sanctuary, and bless You my YAHWEH and EL-ELYON, the MOST HIGH GOD!3 You, my EL-ELYON who made heaven and earth, please,bless us from Zion! Amen!Thank You my YAHWEH and EL-ELYON, the MOST HIGH GOD for answering my humble prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Psalm 134:1-3 personalized NKJV).****