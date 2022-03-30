No Potable Water Dream 2/21/22@5:14AM

A Dream from my lovely Jesus where I find myself in Israel and there is no potable...clean water to drink anywhere. Romans 10:9-13 9 That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved. 10 For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation. 11 For the scripture saith, Whosoever believeth on him shall not be ashamed. 12 For there is no difference between the Jew and the Greek: for the same Lord over all is rich unto all that call upon him. 13 For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.

Isaiah 55:6 Seek ye the Lord while he may be found, call ye upon him while he is near:

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