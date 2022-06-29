Artillerymen of the 9th regiment of the DPR Destroy the Positions of Ukrainian Nazis near Donetsk and Avdiivka. 062922

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Artillerymen of the 9th regiment of the DPR destroy the positions of Ukrainian Nazis near Donetsk and Avdiivka
The artillery unit of the 9th regiment of the NM of the DPR continues to strike at the detected accumulations of enemy manpower and equipment in the Avdeevka direction, from where the Armed Forces of Ukraine strike near the capital of the DPR.