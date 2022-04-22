EP 2914-6PM BREAKING: BIDEN ESCALATES PROXY WAR WITH RUSSIA BY SENDING MORE WEAPONS TO UKRAINE   

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The Biden administration is preparing to announce another substantial military aid package for Ukraine this week, five U.S officials tell NBC News. Three officials said the package is expected to be similar in size to the $800 million one the administration announced last week. Two officials said the package is expected to include more artillery and tens of thousands more artillery rounds, which will likely be critical to the fighting in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region.
President Joe Biden has not signed the new package, officials said. But asked Tuesday if he will send more artillery to Ukraine, Biden said, “Yes.” The administration could also announce new sanctions against Russia, though it’s not clear if those would come this week, officials said.
Matt Miller, special adviser at the White House National Security Council, said on MSNBC Tuesday, “Of course, we are preparing the next package of security assistance to get into Ukraine. Because it is true they’re going through these stocks quickly.”
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