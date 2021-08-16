© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mother Experiences Seizures In Her Car 4 Days After Having The COVID Jab, As Her Daughter Calls 911
Follow
2
Share
Report
1112 views • August 16, 2021
PFIZER JABBED - Mother experiences seizures in her motor vehicle 4 days after having the COVID-19 jab, as her daughter calls 911.
Just look at the terror on her son’s face. This a government-coerced self inflicted injury, for a phoney media virus that has NEVER been isolated
Just look at the terror on her son’s face. This a government-coerced self inflicted injury, for a phoney media virus that has NEVER been isolated
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.