There’s no Turning Back

On that day many will remember I said you gotta be all in, and they shall wail for all their Christian expectation that comes to nothing. Only the righteous shall enter into the gates of the city, and the righteous will God lead into a full blown fight to the death with Satan.





Please help keep this channel on the air:

http://freeourworld.org/DONATE-PAGE.html





Richard Bruce

P.O. Box 8671

Calabasas, CA 91372

USA





Alternate Video Sites:





https://www.bitchute.com/channel/e9oV7zTdtx26/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/richardbruce

https://rumble.com/user/RickBruce

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCY71q12u4OIUJGOg5MAlttQ/videos





Christian, reptilian, paranormal, shapeshifter, beasts, gang stalking, targeting, devil, demon, alien abduction, black ops, secret society, bible, David Icke, demonic distortion, eternal, MK Ultra, mind control, technology, time travel, Drako, timeline, CERN, deep state, gang stalking, targeted individual, raptor, church, doctrine, scripture, bible, Holy Spirit, Jesus Christ, prophesy,



