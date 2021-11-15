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Cpl. Daniel Bulford, Trudeau's personal bodyguard, speaks against vax mandates at Toronto City Hall
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364 views • November 15, 2021
Daniel Bulford, a Corporal for the RCMP and Trudeau's personal sniper bodyguard (similar to the US Secret Service), came to Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto (where City Hall is located), and gave a speech to hundreds of ralliers who came to protest against unconstitutional and unethical vaccine mandates. Bulford is also the spokesman for a new group called Mounties 4 Freedom, a recently formed group of various members of the RCMP and other law enforcement officers, who are speaking out against Trudeau's vaccine mandates.
mirrored https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&;v=NtHDtZ5BDLM&t
mirrored https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&;v=NtHDtZ5BDLM&t
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