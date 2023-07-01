Life Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness - HAPPY CANADA DAY / HAPPY 4TH OF JULY 🇺🇸

REFLECT ON OUR GOD GIVEN RIGHTS THIS LONG WEEKEND, AND REMEMBER THE WORDS "GOD GIVEN", GOD GIVES AND HE ALSO TAKES AWAY, WHEN YOU REMOVE HIM, YOU ONLY HAVE YOURSELF....THEREFORE YOU ONLY HAVE YOURSELVES TO BLAME, SO DON'T BLAME GOD.
IS THE NWO DOING THIS TO US?
....OR ARE WE DOING IT TO OURSELVES.
BRING BACK GOD,, BRING BACK FREEDOMS.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.