Life Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness - HAPPY CANADA DAY / HAPPY 4TH OF JULY 🇺🇸
Rick Langley
Published a day ago

REFLECT ON OUR GOD GIVEN RIGHTS THIS LONG WEEKEND, AND REMEMBER THE WORDS "GOD GIVEN", GOD GIVES AND HE ALSO TAKES AWAY, WHEN YOU REMOVE HIM, YOU ONLY HAVE YOURSELF....THEREFORE YOU ONLY HAVE YOURSELVES TO BLAME, SO DON'T BLAME GOD.

IS THE NWO DOING THIS TO US?

....OR ARE WE DOING IT TO OURSELVES.

BRING BACK GOD,, BRING BACK FREEDOMS.

constitutionindependence dayfreedom vs slaverychoose sideshappy canada dayhappy july 4th

