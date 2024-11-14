Ancient Lughnasa Ceremony and Ritual Sneak Peek: Celebrate the First Harvest of the Season With Us!

The month of August is truly a beginning to celebratory events for the full 3 Sacred Holy Days that once were known as the 3 Harvests!





As the wheel turns towards the harvest's dawn, Lughnasa stretches its embrace over the six weeks preceding the Autumn Equinox, which is also known as Mabon.





This is a sneak peek of a couple parts to our full LIVE celebration held on Aug. 1st... you can embark on a mystical voyage to behold the First Harvest, known as Lughnasa in ancient tongues, resonating through the tapestries of celebration.





The sacred gathering ushered in the bountiful embrace of the very beginnings of the Harvest Season in the northern hemisphere.





This jubilant festivity pays homage to the first fruits ripened for our delight, the golden fields of barley swaying under the summer's caress, and the benevolence of the Earth bestowing her boundless gifts upon us.





In the luminous celebration of Lughnasa, we bow in reverence to the Earth Mother Goddess and the resplendent energies that surge once more, offering us sustenance and grace.





Lughnasa is the more ancient name, while Lammas was later woven to replace the ancient name, bearing burdens of religious connotations. Thus, the choice we made is to honor the legacy of the Celtic and pre-Celtic kin, who marked this juncture in the organic solar calendar of the Eightfold Wheel of the Year with the name of Lughnasa (often spelled Lughnasadh as well).





In the full celebration recording, we also dive into who is Lugh? Why is this called Lughnasa? What is Lugh’s connection to a reclamation mission and an oath sworn to protect humanity? ....AND SO MUCH MORE!

