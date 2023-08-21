Cannabis Jimmy in Colombia on Aug 21 at a political rally. Lots of mean looking cops and military there. I thought to myself what if a Bomb goes off ? So I hauled Ass out of there
26 views
•
Published Yesterday
•
Medellin political rally
Keywords
politicalrallycolombia
