Newsweek: Pentagon Developing Plan to “Decapitate” Putin Inside Kremlin

Vladimir Putin today signed a presidential decree that officially recognized four regions of eastern Ukraine as Russian territory. During his speech to the Russian people, he called America satanic. Meanwhile, Newsweek reported that US Department of Defense war planners are developing contingency plans to strike the Kremlin with missiles to assassinate Mr. Putin.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 9/30/22





It’s the Final Day! The day when Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day!

https://rickwiles.com/final-day