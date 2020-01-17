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Intense wet microburst tears apart North Carolina school gym!!
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30 views • January 17, 2020
Severe storms spawned an intense wet microburst in North Carolina's Sampson County on Monday afternoon, January 13, 2020, which ripped off a school gym and injured three students. Powerful winds up to 137 km/h (85 mph) left a gaping hole in the roof and wall as students ran for their lives, captured in a dramatic video.
The footage showed 21 students playing in the gym at Union intermediate School in Sampson County when the stage crumpled behind them. The roof and walls collapsed as violent winds sucked beams, pipes, and glass into the building.
#Microburst #Sampson #NorthCarolina #NCwx
The footage showed 21 students playing in the gym at Union intermediate School in Sampson County when the stage crumpled behind them. The roof and walls collapsed as violent winds sucked beams, pipes, and glass into the building.
#Microburst #Sampson #NorthCarolina #NCwx
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