© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 Report B 04. 11. 22.
Follow
0
Share
Report
21 views • April 11, 2022
Ep. 2748b - The Big Lie Is The [DS] Big Lie, The Crime Of The Century Is About To Be Revealed
✅ Rejuvenate Your Hair, Nails, Joints, & Skin Here: 🍃
Get 51% Off Here ➡️ http://www.healthwithx22.com/
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
The big lie that the fake news and corrupt politicians have been telling is about to be revealed the same way the HB laptop was revealed to be true. The crime of the century is now being produced and the [DS] is going to throw everything they have to stop it. They are now trying to bring back covid, they are pushing the bird flu to push food shortages. They are trying everything they can, this is all going to fail. The people see the plan. Next round is about to hit the [DS], buckle up.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
✅ Rejuvenate Your Hair, Nails, Joints, & Skin Here: 🍃
Get 51% Off Here ➡️ http://www.healthwithx22.com/
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
The big lie that the fake news and corrupt politicians have been telling is about to be revealed the same way the HB laptop was revealed to be true. The crime of the century is now being produced and the [DS] is going to throw everything they have to stop it. They are now trying to bring back covid, they are pushing the bird flu to push food shortages. They are trying everything they can, this is all going to fail. The people see the plan. Next round is about to hit the [DS], buckle up.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.