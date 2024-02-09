Create New Account
Israel Kan News 11 Investigation Shows Many LIED And Were NOT Survivors At The Oct 7th Nova Music Festival
Israel Kan News 11 Investigation Shows Many LIED And Were NOT Survivors At The Oct 7th Nova Music Festival

Without shame: the Israelis who pose as survivors of the Nova massacre


https://www.kan.org.il/content/kan/kan-actual/p-11894/news-item/699306/



Since October 7, the National Insurance has accumulated dozens of false complaints from Israelis who claim to have been saved from the massacre at a party in Ra'i. They even provide evidence of the horrors they experienced - all in an attempt to receive compensation from the state that can reach tens of thousands of shekels. Criminal investigations are already underway against these impersonators

06.02.2024

