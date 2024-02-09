Israel Kan News 11 Investigation Shows Many LIED And Were NOT Survivors At The Oct 7th Nova Music Festival
kan 11 news
Without shame: the Israelis who pose as survivors of the Nova massacre
https://www.kan.org.il/content/kan/kan-actual/p-11894/news-item/699306/
Since October 7, the National Insurance has accumulated dozens of false complaints from Israelis who claim to have been saved from the massacre at a party in Ra'i. They even provide evidence of the horrors they experienced - all in an attempt to receive compensation from the state that can reach tens of thousands of shekels. Criminal investigations are already underway against these impersonators
06.02.2024
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.