Dead Man's Switch #1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Virginia Louise Giuffre reaches out from her grave
Links:
https://beforeitsnews.com/prophecy/2021/11/new-stew-peters-biden-and-obama-raped-me-powerful-elites-celebs-demonic-sex-abuse-ring-2525472.html Confessions of Child Rape Victim, to underground destinations.
https://www.theburningplatform.com/2025/02/21/obama-was-a-manchurian-candidate/ Obama As Manchurian Candidate
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wwzz5Q8tYFyn/ Obama Gay Proof
https://www.bitchute.com/video/e0NbSYVNmhhM/ Obama is Hitler’s grandson
https://beforeitsnews.com/eu/2022/05/obamas-grandmother-eva-braun-1944-2686640.html Obama & Hitler...