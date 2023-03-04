Ukrainian Regime - Back in 2015 and still Today - The Innocent Children of Donbass Cry for their Losses

This was filmed in 2015. This was partially translated in a comment.
Beautiful girl Masha: her greatest wish is for the Fascists to stop shooting and leave.. then she starts crying. Her Dog Clyde got hit, while she and her brother were hiding in the basement. They hide a lot in the basement lately..
Destroyed their house, car, family dead I presume, they were shocked.
