Corstet 5 Minute Overview: Cryptocurrency 9 - China Makes Moves To Block USA Cybercurrency

In today's 5 minute overview of the 30 minute broadcast, Dr. Corsi continues his series with an examination of the basic concepts of cryptocurrency.



Communist China continues on its long march to dominate the world by 2049, the 100th anniversary of the Red Dragon's take over.



Having already created the world's first central bank backed national cryptocurrency, the next step is to prevent the US from threatening their dominance of the world financial markets.



Can Communist China pull it off and become the key player on the world financial scheme?



How should the US react and even become proactive?



This deep dive into cryptocurrency gives you starting point information you will need to begin understand digital currency as we go forward into the brave new world ahead.



Do your own research, learn as much as you can, seek out the truth to enable you to make wise decisions. For knowledge is power, and ignorance is bliss. Choose power: Go to www.corstet.com