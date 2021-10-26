COVID SKYNET IS HERE (((ISRAELI TEAMS)))

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The first 7 min. of this video are taken from this video here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/kdli8SBykqOj/
The last 10 min. are showing the actual PATENT (the .PDF) which can be downloaded here: https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/04/24/12/7c8e8238f4ae9d/US20210082583A1.pdf
Israel is exterminating the non-jewish (Goyim) people of this plane(t) using depopulation shots and other means but they're codifying it all into LAW now.... this is BULLSHIT. Skynet is here!