Drink Along 94: Boulevard Brewing Rye On Rye Barrel Aged Ale 4.75/5*
This is an interesting brew. She is The ABV is 13.2, she is WTL (within tolerance levels) at 33 for the IBUs and they give us an EBC of 58 (I gave her a 66 by my eye Lovibond)

Sorry for the lack of tunes. New gear means new quirks to work out.

Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one with us.

Skal

E.

I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

