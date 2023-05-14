Breaking: AOC Announced as VP For 2024 Presidential Bid

P-SPANtv Description:





Campaign Kickoff

Now we join the current press conference in profess, the Bureau Chief making a landmark announcement.

The bureau chief announces the formation of a new party, The Super Fast Track World Economic Forum Totalitarian UN Agenda 2030 Party, for which he proposes and nominates himself as its prime candidate for the 2024 presidential run. He names Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, New York’s US House of Representatives, district 14, congresswoman, as his VP running mate for her aggressive, Stalin-like push for mass starvation and international impoverishment with her Green New Deal activism. Her recent cheering of deplatforming those who do not speak state approved narratives, adds much additional luster to her being placed on the ticket.

Additional cabinet members or proposed staff would be the handsomely paid DNC operatives, the teen duo tick tok influencing gun grabbers, Harry Sisson, and Chris Mowery, who rail on the Bill of Rights, most notably the 2nd Amendment.

Chelsea Clinton, he proposes, for his Health Secretary, to make sure every native born child in the nation be compulsory quaccinated as soon as possible.



