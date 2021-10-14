"Facebook is Actually Owned by the US Govt" ~ Billionaire Philippe Argillier

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This bombshell interview by Stew Peters Opens with an intro by Maria Zach, the individual who introduced evidence in 2020 about foreign interference in the 2020 election. She has brought in French Billionaire Philippe Argillier who reveals that he has the goods on the Globalists that run the Shadow government. This is a brief excerpt of the interview, which was over an hour long.
The full interview can be found at this link
https://rumble.com/vnlodz-shadow-government-databanks-expose-global-evil-and-corruption-says-french-b.html