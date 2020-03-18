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3 Breast Cancer Prevention Tips for Your 40s and 50s
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28 views • March 18, 2020
When it comes to beating breast cancer, prevention is your best bet. Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women – and the most deadly. Fortunately, there are many things you can do to reduce your risk and stay healthy.
When it comes to breast cancer prevention, forming the right habits is key. For women in their 40s and 50s, following these three tips can help reduce your risk of cancer and help you live a long, healthy life.
Step #1: Check your hormone levels. Fibroid tumors, menstrual inconsistencies, mood swings, insomnia, and thyroid imbalances are all common for women transitioning into menopause. When it comes to making this transition gracefully, getting specific tests to check your hormone levels is a great place to start.
Step #2: Reduce stress. Maybe you got used to “burning the candle at both ends” when you were in your 20s and 30s, but do you really want to keep up that stressful mindset now that you are in your 40s and 50s? Chronic stress lowers immune function and leads to depression as well as a host of other diseases, including breast cancer. Prayer and meditation are excellent tools for maintaining peace and combating stress.
Step #3: Ensure early detection. Catching breast cancer early is extremely important. Did you know that thermography can detect abnormalities in the breast area up to seven years before they become detectable by conventional imaging? Also, remember to perform regular self-tests as well.
To get more information on ways to prevent, treat, and beat breast cancer, check out our archive of breast cancer information here: http://bit.ly/breast-cancer-articles
When it comes to breast cancer prevention, forming the right habits is key. For women in their 40s and 50s, following these three tips can help reduce your risk of cancer and help you live a long, healthy life.
Step #1: Check your hormone levels. Fibroid tumors, menstrual inconsistencies, mood swings, insomnia, and thyroid imbalances are all common for women transitioning into menopause. When it comes to making this transition gracefully, getting specific tests to check your hormone levels is a great place to start.
Step #2: Reduce stress. Maybe you got used to “burning the candle at both ends” when you were in your 20s and 30s, but do you really want to keep up that stressful mindset now that you are in your 40s and 50s? Chronic stress lowers immune function and leads to depression as well as a host of other diseases, including breast cancer. Prayer and meditation are excellent tools for maintaining peace and combating stress.
Step #3: Ensure early detection. Catching breast cancer early is extremely important. Did you know that thermography can detect abnormalities in the breast area up to seven years before they become detectable by conventional imaging? Also, remember to perform regular self-tests as well.
To get more information on ways to prevent, treat, and beat breast cancer, check out our archive of breast cancer information here: http://bit.ly/breast-cancer-articles
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