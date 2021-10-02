© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Top Microbiologist Warns if You Dare Take the 2nd Covid Shot, 'God Help You' [02.10.2021]
Follow
2
Share
Report
230 views • October 02, 2021
Scientists all over the world are telling people to not take the Covid19 shot and if you do, Death will be certain within 14 months to 2 years as blood clots will form all through your body.
BUILDING BACK UP YOUR IMMUNE SYSTEM:
Vitamins C, D3 and ZINC
SonOfEnos: https://www.bitchute.com/video/4ek8GSwAywGb/
--
wil paranormal
48277 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QzkapZ5boJwN/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/httpswwwbitchutecomchannelvwiqtok/
BUILDING BACK UP YOUR IMMUNE SYSTEM:
Vitamins C, D3 and ZINC
SonOfEnos: https://www.bitchute.com/video/4ek8GSwAywGb/
--
wil paranormal
48277 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QzkapZ5boJwN/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/httpswwwbitchutecomchannelvwiqtok/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.