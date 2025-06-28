NATO Chief Calls Trump Daddy Confirming Him as Pope In The West.

NATO chief calls Trump ‘Daddy’. The quip came after Trump compared Israel and Iran to unruly children. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte surprised reporters Wednesday by calling President Donald Trump “Daddy,” a moment of levity in a serious NATO summit.





As the two leaders greeted each other before reporters ahead of meetings, Trump drew a question about the profanity he used a day earlier to chastise both Israel and Iran for violating a recently brokered ceasefire, and his comparing them to unruly children. “They’ve had a big fight, like two kids in a school yard. They fight like hell, you can’t stop them. Let them fight for about two, three minutes, then it’s easier to stop them,” Trump said in a press appearance alongside Rutte, echoing language he has used to describe Ukraine and Russia.





Pope Leo XIV is known as ‘Father Bob’ among fellow Augustinians. Who are they? A new photo of Leo XIV stands by frescoes representing past papal visits to a Virgin Mary icon in the Sanctuary of Our Mother of Good Counsel, commemorating where he prayed two days after being elected pope.





Rwanda, Congo sign peace deal in US to end fighting, attract investment. June 27 (Reuters) - Rwanda and Democratic Republic of Congo signed a U.S.-brokered peace agreement on Friday, raising hopes for an end to fighting that has killed thousands and displaced hundreds of thousands more this year.





Trump's offensive AI pope picture is a distraction from his failing economy | Opinion. We've reached the point of Republican reign where an American president is openly trolling Catholics.The cardinals of the Roman Catholic Church will meet in conclave on May 7 at the Vatican to elect a successor to Pope Francis, who died on April 21 at the age of 88.





Trump's pardons show he is becoming more brazenly corrupt. Instead of begging for forgiveness from the public, the guilty are unashamedly pleading for the president’s favor. On Monday, President Trump pardoned former Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins before the start of his 10-year federal prison sentence for bribery and corruption. The Republican sheriff was convicted by a jury who found that he received envelopes stuffed with cash and checks totaling more than $100,000 from wealthy citizens in return for deputy badges. The evidence against Jenkins included undercover photos and videos of the sheriff accepting the payments. It was what prosecutors and agents call a slam-dunk case — until the president intervened.





Trump's pardons have shortchanged fraud victims of millions of dollars in restitution, lawyers say. "The victims are the losers" in this situation, an ex-U.S. pardon attorney says. In April, fresh off a presidential pardon that sprung him from prison, convicted fraudster Jason Galanis embarked on a new and audacious legal fight: an attempt to recover money that he had already paid back his victims.





NATO Chief Praises Trump as 'Man of Peace' NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte on Wednesday praised President Donald Trump and the U.S. strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities. "You took out the nuclear capability of Iran. This was crucial," Rutte told Trump ahead of the NATO Summit in The Hague.





Trump touts administration’s progress on peace deals, says world leaders ‘respect our country again’. Following his authorization of US strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites, Trump said 'healing is starting' in the Middle East. Speaking with reporters in the Oval Office after a meeting marking a U.S.-brokered peace deal in Africa, President Donald Trump touted his administration's progress on achieving peace deals across the globe, something he said has been possible because world leaders "respect our country again."





Pope Leo calls on priests to be builders of unity and peace. On the Day for the Sanctification of Priests, Pope Leo invites his brother presbyters to be builders of unity and peace, and to renew their devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus.





Popes for peace: Leo and Francis, and Pius and John. Leo seems to be more in line with Pius XII where Francis echoed St. John XXIII.





Pope Leo XIV after U.S. bombings in Iran: ‘Humanity cries out and pleads for peace’.





Trump suggests Pope Leo XIV host Ukraine-Russia talks in the Vatican.





