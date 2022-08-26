Stew Peters Full Show : Trump HHS Covid Official Tells ALL

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Australia continues to follow the footsteps of the communist regime. Teachers are suffering for not getting the jab, Social credit is on the rise, and kids are being fed bugs without the parent’s knowledge. Maria Zeee joins us today to talk this dilemma.
Patty Lermer joins the show to detail how she is promoting EKGs for kids who could suffer from unsuspecting myocarditis, and sudden heart failure.
Keelin Darby joins the show to detail the unfair arrest of her husband Ben Darby, an Alabama officer who is being jailed for a "suicide-by-cop" case.
Trump’s former CDC director EXPOSES CDC fraud from the inside. The CDC is no longer a public heath agency, but it is now a political arm of the government! The CDC doesn’t feed science to us, it just feeds us Junk.