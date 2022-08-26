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Stew Peters Full Show : Trump HHS Covid Official Tells ALL
Polyxena Lobkovice
Polyxena Lobkovice
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726 views • August 26, 2022

Australia continues to follow the footsteps of the communist regime. Teachers are suffering for not getting the jab, Social credit is on the rise, and kids are being fed bugs without the parent’s knowledge. Maria Zeee joins us today to talk this dilemma.
Patty Lermer joins the show to detail how she is promoting EKGs for kids who could suffer from unsuspecting myocarditis, and sudden heart failure.
Keelin Darby joins the show to detail the unfair arrest of her husband Ben Darby, an Alabama officer who is being jailed for a "suicide-by-cop" case.
Trump’s former CDC director EXPOSES CDC fraud from the inside. The CDC is no longer a public heath agency, but it is now a political arm of the government! The CDC doesn’t feed science to us, it just feeds us Junk.

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trumpalex jonesrussiavaccinebidenputinukraine2024faucipfizerklaus schwabdr jane rudys tew peters
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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