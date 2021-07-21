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DEEP DOODOO IF YOU DON'T DO DIS"
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783 views • July 21, 2021
COMING RESET: DEEP DOODOO IF YOU DON'T DO DIS'
The great reset will require you to provide your own food, clothing, shelter, and water. Simple! Now, listen up... (I've got a backup in case the censors delete this video)
Prof. Oku Singer, Mechanical/Solar Engineer
The great reset will require you to provide your own food, clothing, shelter, and water. Simple! Now, listen up... (I've got a backup in case the censors delete this video)
Prof. Oku Singer, Mechanical/Solar Engineer
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