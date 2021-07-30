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Hanging out in the Mendocino Cannabis Gardens in Medellin, Colombia
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61 views • July 30, 2021
At the Nature Lodge and and Gardens in Medellin. Colombia. We are from So Cal and are legal growers of cannabis in Medellin.
www.cannabisfarmtourmedellin.com
www.medellinnaturelodgeandgardensmedellin.com.
Cheers ! Defeat the Cabal ! Put Nancy Pelosi in Gitmo . And for Biden, he is a clone so do with him what you want. Maybe stick bamboo sticks up his fingernails to see if he can feel pain. Or pull his mask off and give his actor an accademy award for his acting.
www.cannabisfarmtourmedellin.com
www.medellinnaturelodgeandgardensmedellin.com.
Cheers ! Defeat the Cabal ! Put Nancy Pelosi in Gitmo . And for Biden, he is a clone so do with him what you want. Maybe stick bamboo sticks up his fingernails to see if he can feel pain. Or pull his mask off and give his actor an accademy award for his acting.
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