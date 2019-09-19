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Justin Trudeau BUSTED For Blackface / Brownface Costume That Offended The Left
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10 views • September 19, 2019
Justin Trudeau BUSTED For Blackface / Brownface Costume That Offended The Left
It is incredible that Canadians are not angry about Justin Trudeau legalizing bestiality, funding Isis terrorist, bringing Isis terrorist back to Canada, destroying our relationship with the Saudi Arabians, destroying our relationship with the Americans, the SNC-Lavalin Scandal, the theft, the lies, the pedophilia and all the other stupidity that he is perpetrated but they are upset about the fact that he dressed up as Aladdin in 2001.
I think it's great that finally the Press is holding him to account for his actions but did you have to be something so childish and stupid as brownface? Who cares so long as he's gone next month.
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca
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It is incredible that Canadians are not angry about Justin Trudeau legalizing bestiality, funding Isis terrorist, bringing Isis terrorist back to Canada, destroying our relationship with the Saudi Arabians, destroying our relationship with the Americans, the SNC-Lavalin Scandal, the theft, the lies, the pedophilia and all the other stupidity that he is perpetrated but they are upset about the fact that he dressed up as Aladdin in 2001.
I think it's great that finally the Press is holding him to account for his actions but did you have to be something so childish and stupid as brownface? Who cares so long as he's gone next month.
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca
In case You Tube shuts us down, ALL our videos are on BITCHUTE.com
Bitchute.com: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kevinjjohnston/
BRIGHTEON.com
Brighteon.com: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
DONATE HERE: https://c5m-group-inc.square.site
Website: http://www.FreedomReport.ca
Twitter: http://www.Twitter.com/saugamayor
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/realkevinjjohnston
Minds: http://minds.com/kevinjjohnston
Oneway: http://www.oneway.com/kevinjjohnston
Gab: http://gab.ai/kevinjjohnston
USA.life: https://usa.life/kevinjjohnston
Canund: https://canund.com/KevinJJohnston
Volunteer - Support - Call 289.997.6545 - www.KevinJJohnston.ca
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