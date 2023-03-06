https://gettr.com/post/p2aiy3g6c54

【[email protected] 】3/4/2023 Darian Garcia from UMBC: Just because a country is controlled by communists does not mean that the people in that country are also communists, as is the case in Cuba and as is the case in China; if we want to prevent the spread of communism in America, we need to be brave and persistent in our fight

#UMBC #communism #CCPspy #NFSC





【新中国联邦DC星火行动】3/4/2023 马里兰大学的达里安∙加西亚：一个国家被共产党控制并不意味着这个国家的人民也是共产主义者，古巴如此，中国也如此；我们只有勇敢坚持抗争才能避免共产主义不会在美国发生

#马里兰大学 #共产主义 #中共间谍 #新中国联邦





