So, You Say You Want a Peaceful Revolution

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Constitution for the United States government by the free people domiciled in the united States of America
https://letsuseitnow.wordpress.com/2023/09/30/constitution-for-the-united-states-government-by-the-free-people-domiciled-in-the-united-states-of-america-2/
Constitution for the State of Florida government by the free people domiciled in Florida State
https://letsuseitnow.wordpress.com/2025/06/10/constitution-for-the-state-of-florida-government-by-the-free-people-domiciled-in-florida-state/
In order to solve a problem, you must be able to articulate it.
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/d1f5f808-ae2b-4c9f-9892-eb70840430fa