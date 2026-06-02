Epley Maneuver for Positional Vertigo

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you'll learn about the Epley Maneuver, a commonly used technique that may help some people with Benign Paroxysmal Positional Vertigo (BPPV).
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Important: This content is intended for educational purposes only and should not replace professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Consult a qualified healthcare provider before attempting any medical exercise or maneuver.