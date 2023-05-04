Greenwald Slams Jen Psaki's Comments and Exposes 'Mask-Dropping Event'
“… she saw journalists were not as her adversaries… but instead her very good partners, which, of course, is exactly what the media is they are partners to the government to the state.”
https://twitter.com/ungathegreat/status/1653793912593567745
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.