Reading the Bible for the First Time | Mark Chapter 1 Explained | Bible Skool Ep. 1

In this first episode, we dive into Mark Chapter 1 and begin our journey through the Gospel, one chapter at a time. Like many people , my co-host has never read the Bible before, so this study is full of honest, natural questions that many people are afraid to ask-and that's exactly why we're doing it.

We're not theologians. We didn't go to seminary. We're just reading God's Word, discussing it openly, and using the best discernment we can. Whether you've been walking with Christ for years or you're just curious about who Jesus is, you're invited to come along for the ride.

🙏 We cover:

– John the Baptist's wild intro

– Jesus' baptism and temptation

– His first disciples

– Healings, demons, and the beginning of His ministry

