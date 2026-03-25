🔥"Don't call your defeat a deal."

Ebrahim Zolfaqari, Central Khatam al-Anbia Headquarters, today's message to Washington:

"Nothing will return to the way it was before — until the thought of taking action against the Iranian people is completely cleansed from your filthy minds."

On energy: you will not see the previous price of oil again.

On negotiations: your internal conflicts have reached the stage of negotiating with yourselves.

"Someone like us will never come to terms with someone like you. Not now. Not ever."

More:

Iran is suspicious of US proposals for peace talks and considers them a possible trick, according to Axios, citing sources. (Read further below, China's warning to Iran)

According to the publication, Iranian representatives told intermediaries that they have already been "deceived twice" and now "don't want to fall for it again".

This refers to previous episodes when strikes occurred against the backdrop of statements about diplomacy: first, before a round of negotiations on the nuclear deal, then a few days after preliminary agreements on continuing the dialogue.

Now, Washington is promoting the idea of a personal meeting in the coming days in Islamabad, but in Tehran, they believe that the strengthening of the US military presence and the transfer of troops only reinforce doubts about the real purpose of the negotiations.

Against this backdrop, intermediary countries - including Turkey, Egypt and Pakistan - are trying to arrange a contact, but there are still no direct negotiations between the parties, and mutual distrust remains a key obstacle.

Meanwhile, the IRGC published a harsh message to Washington amid discussions about possible negotiations.

The statement says: "Don't call your defeat a deal" and "you've come to the point where you're negotiating with yourselves". It also emphasizes that "nothing - neither energy nor stability - will return until the thought of actions against the Iranian people completely disappears from your dirty minds".

Separately, the IRGC stated that the US "will not see the previous prices for energy and oil" and that "people like us will never compromise with people like you. Not now. Never".

Adding: ❗️China warned Iran that the US is preparing a ground invasion, and Washington needs another round of negotiations to gather forces for a landing operation in the region.