BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

IRGC published a harsh message to Washington amid discussions about possible negotiations
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1370 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
159 views • 4 days ago

🔥"Don't call your defeat a deal."

Ebrahim Zolfaqari, Central Khatam al-Anbia Headquarters, today's message to Washington:

"Nothing will return to the way it was before — until the thought of taking action against the Iranian people is completely cleansed from your filthy minds."

On energy: you will not see the previous price of oil again.

On negotiations: your internal conflicts have reached the stage of negotiating with yourselves.

"Someone like us will never come to terms with someone like you. Not now. Not ever."

More:

Iran is suspicious of US proposals for peace talks and considers them a possible trick, according to Axios, citing sources. (Read further below, China's warning to Iran)

According to the publication, Iranian representatives told intermediaries that they have already been "deceived twice" and now "don't want to fall for it again".

This refers to previous episodes when strikes occurred against the backdrop of statements about diplomacy: first, before a round of negotiations on the nuclear deal, then a few days after preliminary agreements on continuing the dialogue.

Now, Washington is promoting the idea of a personal meeting in the coming days in Islamabad, but in Tehran, they believe that the strengthening of the US military presence and the transfer of troops only reinforce doubts about the real purpose of the negotiations.

Against this backdrop, intermediary countries - including Turkey, Egypt and Pakistan - are trying to arrange a contact, but there are still no direct negotiations between the parties, and mutual distrust remains a key obstacle.

Meanwhile, the IRGC published a harsh message to Washington amid discussions about possible negotiations.

The statement says: "Don't call your defeat a deal" and "you've come to the point where you're negotiating with yourselves". It also emphasizes that "nothing - neither energy nor stability - will return until the thought of actions against the Iranian people completely disappears from your dirty minds".

Separately, the IRGC stated that the US "will not see the previous prices for energy and oil" and that "people like us will never compromise with people like you. Not now. Never".

Adding:  ❗️China warned Iran that the US is preparing a ground invasion, and Washington needs another round of negotiations to gather forces for a landing operation in the region.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Insanity: UN calls for slavery reparations over US objections

Insanity: UN calls for slavery reparations over US objections

Willow Tohi
Iran warns UAE of &#8220;strong response&#8221; as fears of U.S. ground offensive grow

Iran warns UAE of “strong response” as fears of U.S. ground offensive grow

Laura Harris
Trump expands war on DEI, forcing federal contractors to abandon diversity programs

Trump expands war on DEI, forcing federal contractors to abandon diversity programs

Ava Grace
Iran Dismisses U.S. Ceasefire Plan, Lists Counter-Demands, State Media Reports

Iran Dismisses U.S. Ceasefire Plan, Lists Counter-Demands, State Media Reports

Garrison Vance
Shell CEO Warns of Potential European Fuel Supply Disruptions

Shell CEO Warns of Potential European Fuel Supply Disruptions

Sterling Ashworth
U.S. issues global security alert as Iran tensions escalate

U.S. issues global security alert as Iran tensions escalate

Laura Harris
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy