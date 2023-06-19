CRITICAL CARE PIONEER EXPOSES WAR ON REPURPOSED DRUGS (And Gives GREAT Health Tips)

Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/critical-care-pioneer-exposes-war-on-repurposed-drugs/

World-renowned Critical Care Pioneer, Dr. Paul Marik, is back in the news as the CHEST Journal, which published his benchmark life-saving Vitamin C Protocol for sepsis, reaffirmed the study after it came under attack. Dr. Marik joins Del to detail the pharma-driven war on repurposed drugs, and cheap early, non-pharmaceutical interventions for weight loss, overall health, cancer, and more. These are the treatments that pharma doesn’t want you to know about.

