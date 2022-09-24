https://gnews.org/post/p1p38313d
In the Grand Live Broadcast on September 18, Miles Guo warned the world that Putin was suffering from anal squamous cell carcinoma and has at most 12 months to live. In this case, Putin is likely to destroy the nuclear power plants in Ukraine and even threaten the world population with nuclear weapons
