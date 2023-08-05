Create New Account
TransGender Pushers the Scum of the Earth
Heavenly Glory
Published Yesterday

There is a normal process from childhood to maturity. The American Medical Assoc., The American Psychiatric Assoc. Teachers Unions, ect., are torturing, murdering children. They defile their innocent minds for their Satanic pleasures. Their Judgment is sure.  

pedophilestransgenderismnakednessamerican medical assocpsychiatric assoc

