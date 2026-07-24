RT News - July 24 2026 2PM GMT





July 24, 2026

rt.com





Six people are killed in a Ukrainian strike on civilian infrastructure in the Kirov region according to the local governor. That's as Warehouses belonging to Russia's e-commerce giant Wildberries in St. Petersburg are also attacked. RT gains exclusive access to the so-called pilot zone in southern Lebanon where Israeli troops have withdrawn from. Locals in other sectors are still waiting for the IDF to retreat, so they can see finally what's left of their war torn villages. Iran says violating the Memorandum of Understanding will lead to severe consequences. Meanwhile, the IRGC confirms heavy US casualties after strikes on bases in Kuwait, even as more missiles and drones fly over Iraq and Jordan.





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