Scott Marsland-World's Leading Expert Treating Covid Vax Injuries-Vax Genocide
62 views • 4 months ago

Today, we interview Scott Marsland! Everybody has heard of Dr. Kory, Dr. McCullough, and Dr. Makis, but very few people know who Scott Marsland is, and that needs to change. Scott is a Family Nurse Practitioner, a brilliant provider, and a man on a mission to help humanity. I may be wrong, but it is my sense that Scott has taught Dr. Kory more than Kory has taught Scott. He thinks well outside the box to help those suffering from long vax, long covid, and turbo cancer. Scott was injured from the covid vaccine and has made it his life’s mission to help as many people as possible. In short, Scott is the smartest person you’ve probably never heard of.

We will find out just how dangerous the covid vaccine is, why we’re all at risk, how Scott met Pierre Kory, whether Scott believes this is an intentional genocide, and his thoughts on the future of medicine. You do not want to miss this episode. You can tune in by going to our Rumble channel… click the button below and wait for the live show to appear in the feed. If you or anybody you know needs help with a vaccine injury, register at drpierrekory.com

Follow our Rumble Channel to get all the content! rumble.com/thetruthexpedition

vaccinevaccine injurypandemicvaccine deathcovidplandemicivermectinscott marsland
