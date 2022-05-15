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Donbass: The Grey Zone Donetsk and Luhansk regions declared independence from Ukraine in 2014. Residents refused to recognise the results of Euromaidan.
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52 views • May 15, 2022
Donbass: The Grey Zone
Donetsk and Luhansk regions declared independence from Ukraine in 2014. Residents refused to recognise the results of Euromaidan. Since then, there has been a civil war going on. On February 12, 2015, a set of measures was signed to implement the Minsk agreements. The Armed Forces of Ukraine and the militia units of Donbass officially withdrew heavy weapons from the front line. Between the warring parties were civilians who suffered every day from the consequences of the war.
The locals call their territory the Grey Zone. There are shellings from the Ukrainian side almost every day. Shelling hits houses and kills people. But life goes on. One of the characters in the film is a little girl who plays with ammunition instead of toys.
Donetsk and Luhansk regions declared independence from Ukraine in 2014. Residents refused to recognise the results of Euromaidan. Since then, there has been a civil war going on. On February 12, 2015, a set of measures was signed to implement the Minsk agreements. The Armed Forces of Ukraine and the militia units of Donbass officially withdrew heavy weapons from the front line. Between the warring parties were civilians who suffered every day from the consequences of the war.
The locals call their territory the Grey Zone. There are shellings from the Ukrainian side almost every day. Shelling hits houses and kills people. But life goes on. One of the characters in the film is a little girl who plays with ammunition instead of toys.
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