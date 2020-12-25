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High level DOJ officials weigh Hunter Biden special counsel: Sources
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42 views • December 25, 2020
Fox News sources claim Hunter Biden still holds 10% equity in Chinese investment firm; Fox News' Jacqui Heinrich reports. Fox News Contributor Byron York weighs in on a special counsel.
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